Outdoor Survival Remix
A downloadable hexmap
This is a remixed version of the board game map that was recommended by Gary Gygax & Dave Arneson in OD&D. These maps were made in R & QGIS and are designed to mimic the geography of the original map while having slightly more realistic hydrology. See here for more details.
Just for fun I also included a printable workbook pdf with lines to write an entry for each hex.
Feel free to use them for whatever you want.
|Status
|Released
|Category
|Physical game
|Rating
|Author
|idraluna-archives
|Tags
|Hexcrawl, odnd, OSR, Tabletop role-playing game
