This is a remixed version of the board game map that was recommended by Gary Gygax & Dave Arneson in OD&D. These maps were made in R & QGIS and are designed to mimic the geography of the original map while having slightly more realistic hydrology. See here for more details.

Just for fun I also included a printable workbook pdf with lines to write an entry for each hex.

Feel free to use them for whatever you want.

StatusReleased
CategoryPhysical game
Authoridraluna-archives
TagsHexcrawl, odnd, OSR, Tabletop role-playing game

OS_atlas.zip 82 MB
OS_grid.csv 130 kB
Wilderness_workbook.pdf 109 MB
Wilderness_workbook.typ 6.5 kB
Full_map.png 59 MB

